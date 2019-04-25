|
|
|
FOX Audrey Late of Anna Bay
Formerly of Weston
19.1.1935 - 17.4.2019
Beloved wife of Thomas William Fox (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Susan Fox, Alison and Daryll Kinnane, Joanne and Troy Collingwood. Loving grandma (Ma Ma) of Brooke, Sophie, Emily, Abbey, Dylan, Liam, Paul and Laura. Great grandmother of Cooper and Evie.
Age 84 years
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Audrey's Life on Tuesday 30th April 2019, commencing 10.00am at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Tomaree and Church Streets, Nelson Bay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church for the Port Stephens Women's Cancer Support Group.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More