Notices Resources More Obituaries for Audrey FOX Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Audrey FOX

Notice FOX Audrey Late of Anna Bay



Formerly of Weston



19.1.1935 - 17.4.2019







Beloved wife of Thomas William Fox (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Susan Fox, Alison and Daryll Kinnane, Joanne and Troy Collingwood. Loving grandma (Ma Ma) of Brooke, Sophie, Emily, Abbey, Dylan, Liam, Paul and Laura. Great grandmother of Cooper and Evie.







Age 84 years







Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Audrey's Life on Tuesday 30th April 2019, commencing 10.00am at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Tomaree and Church Streets, Nelson Bay.







In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church for the Port Stephens Women's Cancer Support Group.







