BARTRAM Beryl Rose (CRONIN)
nee CRIDLAND
17th February 2019
Aged 95 Years
Late of
Lemon Tree Passage
Beloved wife of Victor (dec'd). Loving mother of Denis Cronin (dec'd), Diane Brown, Jennifer Stracey, Pamela Murphy, Stephen Cronin (dec'd), and Paul Cronin. A much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Family and Friends are invited to attend BERYL's Funeral Prayers to be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Lemon Tree Passage Road, Mallabula on THURSDAY 7/3/19 at 10.30am then proceeding to East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Feb. 28, 2019
