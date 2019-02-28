Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl BARTRAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Rose BARTRAM

Notice

Beryl Rose BARTRAM Notice
BARTRAM Beryl Rose (CRONIN)

nee CRIDLAND

17th February 2019

Aged 95 Years

Late of

Lemon Tree Passage



Beloved wife of Victor (dec'd). Loving mother of Denis Cronin (dec'd), Diane Brown, Jennifer Stracey, Pamela Murphy, Stephen Cronin (dec'd), and Paul Cronin. A much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother.



Family and Friends are invited to attend BERYL's Funeral Prayers to be held in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Lemon Tree Passage Road, Mallabula on THURSDAY 7/3/19 at 10.30am then proceeding to East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.