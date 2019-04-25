Home
MARROTT David Lee 12th April 2019

Aged 87 years

Of Fern Bay

Formerly of

Nelson Bay



Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loving father and father-in-law of Joy and Kel, Greg and Shayne, and Jennifer. Much loved Pa of Amy and Scott, Nikki and Sebastian, Jess and Adam, Matthew, David, Elise and Matt, Yvette, and Tamara and his great grandchildren Ameliah-Rose, Archer, and Penelope.



Family and Friends are invited to attend DAVID's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 26/4/19 at 11.00am.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
