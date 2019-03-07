|
|
|
McGLOIN Denis James Passed away 24.02.2019 Aged 77 Years Late of North Arm Cove Beloved husband of JULIE. Loving father and father-in-law to KATRINA & EDWIN, RACHEL & SCOTT, DANIEL & STACY, EMMA & MICK, ANDREW & TRUDIE. Much loved Pa to their FAMILIES. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the McGLOIN and GILLETT Families. Relatives and Friends of DENIS are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Witt St., Tea Gardens next THURSDAY 14.3.2019 at 2pm. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More