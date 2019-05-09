|
WILSON Dennis Arthur 2nd May 2019
Aged 78 years
Of Salamander Bay
Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jayne and Paul, Jenny and Dan, David and Carolyn. Loving Pa of Edwina, Joe, Lily, Grant, Michael, Alistair, Sam, and Alex. Brother-in-law of Yvonne and Leigh.
Family and Friends are invited to attend DENNIS' Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay on FRIDAY 10/5/19 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on May 9, 2019
