GRAHAM Dorothy Irene Passed away 5.03.2019 Aged 76 Years Late of Raymond Terrace Loving mother and mother-in-law to PETER (dec), JASON & CAROLYNE. Much loved grandma to BEN & SARAH. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the HARTWIG Families. Relatives and Friends of DOT are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace, next WEDNESDAY 20.3.2019 at 11am. A private cremation will follow LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Mar. 14, 2019
