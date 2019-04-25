Notices Resources More Obituaries for Ila GILMOUR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ila Edith GILMOUR

Notice GILMOUR Ila Edith 17th April 2019



At Corlette



Formerly of Telarah







Dearly loved wife of Thomas James (Jim) (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Alan, Terry and Nerida. Adored grandmother of Amanda, Adam and Todd. Great grandmother of Laura, Madeline, Ethan and Ronin. Loved sister of Len (dec'd), Roy (dec'd) and Noel. Much loved member of the Toms and Gilmour families.







Aged 95 years







Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Ila's Life this Monday 29th April 2019, commencing 10.00am at All Saints Anglican Church, cnr of Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay.







Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.