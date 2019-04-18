Home
Resources
More Obituaries for James BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Neville "Neville" BROWN

Notice

James Neville "Neville" BROWN Notice
BROWN James Neville "Neville" 6th April 2019

Late of Anna Bay,

formerly of Tamworth.



Dearly loved husband of Rosemarie (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Caroline and Chris, Janine, Jillian and Hayden, Katrina and Anthony, James and Alex. Adored grandfather of Lily, Zoe, Thomas, Noah, Samuel and Oliver.



Aged 80 Years



Family are holding a small celebration of Neville's life for people to pay their respects on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 10.00am at the Salamander White Lady Funeral Home, Shop 11 Henry Centre, 5 Town Circuit, Salamander Bay.



logo
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices