Notices Resources More Obituaries for James BROWN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Neville "Neville" BROWN

Notice BROWN James Neville "Neville" 6th April 2019



Late of Anna Bay,



formerly of Tamworth.







Dearly loved husband of Rosemarie (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Caroline and Chris, Janine, Jillian and Hayden, Katrina and Anthony, James and Alex. Adored grandfather of Lily, Zoe, Thomas, Noah, Samuel and Oliver.







Aged 80 Years







Family are holding a small celebration of Neville's life for people to pay their respects on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 10.00am at the Salamander White Lady Funeral Home, Shop 11 Henry Centre, 5 Town Circuit, Salamander Bay.







Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.