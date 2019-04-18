|
BROWN James Neville "Neville" 6th April 2019
Late of Anna Bay,
formerly of Tamworth.
Dearly loved husband of Rosemarie (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Caroline and Chris, Janine, Jillian and Hayden, Katrina and Anthony, James and Alex. Adored grandfather of Lily, Zoe, Thomas, Noah, Samuel and Oliver.
Aged 80 Years
Family are holding a small celebration of Neville's life for people to pay their respects on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 10.00am at the Salamander White Lady Funeral Home, Shop 11 Henry Centre, 5 Town Circuit, Salamander Bay.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 18, 2019
