John Shane NEWSOME

NEWSOME John Shane 23rd March 2019

Aged 55 years

Late of Tanilba Bay

Formerly of Nelson Bay



Dearly loved husband of Donna. Loving father and father-in-law of Kelly and Ian, Natalie and Nicholas, Jack, and Miranda, and 'Uncle John' to Jessica, Mark, and Ami. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend JOHN's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Church and Tomaree Streets Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 5/4/19 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
