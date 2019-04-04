|
|
|
NEWSOME John Shane 23rd March 2019
Aged 55 years
Late of Tanilba Bay
Formerly of Nelson Bay
Dearly loved husband of Donna. Loving father and father-in-law of Kelly and Ian, Natalie and Nicholas, Jack, and Miranda, and 'Uncle John' to Jessica, Mark, and Ami. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend JOHN's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Church and Tomaree Streets Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 5/4/19 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
