Joy Wanda CAMPBELL

CAMPBELL Joy Wanda Late of Harbourside Haven

Formerly at Shoal Bay

Our dear Auntie Joy passed away on

27th April 2019.



Dearly beloved wife of Alec Campbell (dec'd) and loving Auntie to Judy and Robyn. Great Auntie to Megan, Luke and families.



Aged 99 years



Our family invite Joy's friends to attend the Celebration of Auntie's life this Friday 10th May 2019, commencing 10.00am at All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay.



A very special lady, dearly loved by family and friends.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on May 9, 2019
