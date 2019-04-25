|
SANTOS JULIO Aged 85 years
of Medowie
formerly of Tomago
Much loved husband of Helena. Loved father and father-in-law of JULIO Jnr and CLARA (dec), JOEL and ALECIA and a special friend to RALEEN. Adored Ju of ADRIAN, NICOLE, JAYDEN and ALLERIA. Much loved member of the SANTOS and OLIVAL families and a good friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving at St Michael's Catholic Church, Sproule St, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 26th April 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
