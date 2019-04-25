Home
More Obituaries for JULIO SANTOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIO SANTOS

Notice

JULIO SANTOS Notice
SANTOS JULIO Aged 85 years

of Medowie

formerly of Tomago

Much loved husband of Helena. Loved father and father-in-law of JULIO Jnr and CLARA (dec), JOEL and ALECIA and a special friend to RALEEN. Adored Ju of ADRIAN, NICOLE, JAYDEN and ALLERIA. Much loved member of the SANTOS and OLIVAL families and a good friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving at St Michael's Catholic Church, Sproule St, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY 26th April 2019 at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
