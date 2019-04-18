Home
Lynette Patricia FAHLBUSH

Notice

Lynette Patricia FAHLBUSH Notice
FAHLBUSH Lynette Patricia 15 April 2019

Aged 75 years

Of Fingal Bay

Formerly of Balmain



Dearly loved wife of Ray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Justine, Gregory and Leah, and Mark. Loving nan of Jessica, Darren, James, Josh, Mitchell, Bradley, and Madeline. Great nan of Georgia and Billie.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Lyn's Funeral to be held in France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on Thursday 18th April 2019 at 2.00pm



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 18, 2019
