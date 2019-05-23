|
|
|
WEIR Merle Irene 'Peg'
20th May 2019
Aged 94 Years
Of Nelson Bay
Loved wife of John (dec'd). Loving mother of Patrick, Rhonda and John (dec'd) and mother-in-law of Kathy. Much loved nanna of Jeremy, Anthony, Martin and Jessica, and great nanna of Aailah.
Family and friends are invited to attend PEG's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on FRIDAY, 24th May 2019 at 2.00pm followed by her burial at Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, 4124 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on May 23, 2019
Read More