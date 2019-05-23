|
ASHTON Michael Ian 15th May 2019
Aged 53 years
Of Nelson Bay
Much loved son of Barbara and Ron (dec'd). Loving brother of Cathy. Friend and mate to many in Nelson Bay.
'He loved Nelson Bay with a passion.
Rack 'em up!!'
'You'll be sadly missed'
Family and Friends are invited to attend MICHAEL's Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay, on FRIDAY 24/5/19 at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on May 23, 2019
