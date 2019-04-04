|
FAULKNER Patricia Mary 'Trish'
27th March 2019
Of Bob's Farm
Formerly of Sydney
Beloved wife of Jim. Adoring mother of Vanessa, Daniel, Nicholas and Jessica.
A loving mother-in-law and doting grandmother. Loved daughter, sister and sister-in-law. A great friend to many.
Aged 59 years
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Trish's life this Thursday 4th April 2019, commencing 2pm, at Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
