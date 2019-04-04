Home
Patricia Mary FAULKNER

Notice

Patricia Mary FAULKNER Notice
FAULKNER Patricia Mary 'Trish'

27th March 2019

Of Bob's Farm

Formerly of Sydney



Beloved wife of Jim. Adoring mother of Vanessa, Daniel, Nicholas and Jessica.

A loving mother-in-law and doting grandmother. Loved daughter, sister and sister-in-law. A great friend to many.



Aged 59 years



Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Trish's life this Thursday 4th April 2019, commencing 2pm, at Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
