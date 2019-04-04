Notices Resources More Obituaries for Patricia FAULKNER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Mary FAULKNER

Notice FAULKNER Patricia Mary 'Trish'



27th March 2019



Of Bob's Farm



Formerly of Sydney







Beloved wife of Jim. Adoring mother of Vanessa, Daniel, Nicholas and Jessica.



A loving mother-in-law and doting grandmother. Loved daughter, sister and sister-in-law. A great friend to many.







Aged 59 years







Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Trish's life this Thursday 4th April 2019, commencing 2pm, at Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay.







