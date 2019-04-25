|
|
|
HEAZLEWOOD Robert Wayne "Bob" Passed away 19.4.2019 Aged 72 years Late of Medowie Beloved husband of JULIE. Loving father to ROBERT and JARROD. Much loved 'Gpa' of 11. Relatives and Friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this FRIDAY, 26th April, 2019 at 2:00pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to the Calvary Mater Lung Cancer Research, may be left at the chapel. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
