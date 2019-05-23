|
MARTIN Rodney Charles 'Slip/Sid' Passed away 7.5.2019 Aged 70 years Late of Raymond Terrace Long time friend and companion of PAM. Beloved brother of MARIANNE and TREVOR (dec.). A loving uncle to their Families. Relatives and Friends of SID are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this TUESDAY, 28.5.2019 at 1:00pm. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on May 23, 2019
