BELL Rosemary nee Horneman
Formerly Paterson
15th May 2019
Aged 95 years
Of Fingal Bay
Loved wife of Bob (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Prue and Bryce, Virginia and Toby, and loved step-mother to Tony and Norma, Charmian and Peter, Annabel and Tars. Loving granny to Simon and Chez, Tiffany and Scott, Jonathan and Holley, Chloe and Matt, Kate and Lawrence, Will and Heather, and great granny to their families and her much loved step- grandchildren and their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend ROSEMARY's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay on MONDAY 27/5/19 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on May 23, 2019
