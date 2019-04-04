|
DIXON RUTH MAUREEN Aged 82 years
of Newcastle
formerly of Gawler, South Australia
Much loved wife of SYD (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of DARYLL (dec), SYDNEY and LEANNE, DAVID (dec), and DIANNE and PETER. Loving Nanna and Great Nanna of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Elizabeth St, Singleton on THURSDAY, 4th April 2019 at 10.30am. Burial to take place at St George's Anglican Cemetery, Gawler East, South Australia on WEDNESDAY, 10th April 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 4, 2019
