Notices Resources More Obituaries for Scott EVERETT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Scott Gordon EVERETT

Notice EVERETT Scott Gordon 13 March 2019



Late of Raymond Terrace, formerly of Sydney.







Dearly loved husband of Jen. Loving Pa of Emma and Mark. Much loved son of Don and Marie and son-in-law of Stan (dec) and Gwen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Craig and Natasha, Adam and Brenda, Michael and Lynette, Carolyn and Rikki and loved uncle of their children.







Aged 51 Years







Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Scott's life this Tuesday 26th March 2019, commencing 2pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive , Beresfield.











Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Mar. 21, 2019

