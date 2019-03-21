|
EVERETT Scott Gordon 13 March 2019
Late of Raymond Terrace, formerly of Sydney.
Dearly loved husband of Jen. Loving Pa of Emma and Mark. Much loved son of Don and Marie and son-in-law of Stan (dec) and Gwen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Craig and Natasha, Adam and Brenda, Michael and Lynette, Carolyn and Rikki and loved uncle of their children.
Aged 51 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Scott's life this Tuesday 26th March 2019, commencing 2pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive , Beresfield.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Mar. 21, 2019
