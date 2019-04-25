|
STUCKEY Suzanne At Salamander Bay
Formerly of Woodside
16th April 2019
Dearly loved wife of Rodney (dec'd). Loving mother of Elizabeth, Davies, Margie, Paul and their families. An adored grandmother and a loving cousin to all her family.
Aged 84 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Suzanne's Life on Friday 3rd May 2019, commencing 10am at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Tomaree and Church Sts, Nelson Bay.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019
