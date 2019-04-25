Notices Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne STUCKEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne STUCKEY

Formerly of Woodside



16th April 2019







Dearly loved wife of Rodney (dec'd). Loving mother of Elizabeth, Davies, Margie, Paul and their families. An adored grandmother and a loving cousin to all her family.







Aged 84 years







Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Suzanne's Life on Friday 3rd May 2019, commencing 10am at All Saints Anglican Church, corner of Tomaree and Church Sts, Nelson Bay.







Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Apr. 25, 2019

