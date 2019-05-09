|
MORGAN William 5th May 2019
Aged 94 Years
Of Corlette
Dearly loved husband of Irene. Much loved father and father-in- law of Tony and Julie. Loving grandfather of Shane, Christie and Rochelle and great grandfather of Maddison and Emily.
Family and Friends are invited to attend WILLIAM's Funeral Service to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Church & Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay on MONDAY 13/5/2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cancer Council may be made at the Service. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on May 9, 2019
