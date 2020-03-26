|
MCLEAY Edward Lester "TED" 19th March 2020
Late of Nelson Bay
Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loving father and father-in-law of Brad and Jackie, and Tanya. Adored grandfather of Emma, James, Jemma, Bethany and Nathan. Ted will be sadly missed by all.
Aged 92 Years
Due to the current government restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of all concerned, Ted's funeral service will be a private family funeral. Your love and support is of great comfort at this time and we appreciate your kind understanding.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Mar. 26, 2020