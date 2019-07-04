|
|
|
BROWN Edwin John 'Ted'
26th June 2019
Aged 87 years
Of Nelson Bay
Formerly of
New South Wales
Dearly loved husband of Jel. Loving father and father-in-law of Sandy and Teresa, Merredy and Michael, Toby and Jennifer. Much loved Granddad of Matilda, Amelia, Eleanor, and Darcy. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend TED's Funeral Service to e held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay on FRIDAY 5th July 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
All ex-students are welcome to attend, especially those responsible for his grey hairs.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on July 4, 2019