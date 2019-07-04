Home
Edwin John BROWN

Edwin John BROWN Notice
BROWN Edwin John 'Ted'

26th June 2019

Aged 87 years

Of Nelson Bay

Formerly of

New South Wales



Dearly loved husband of Jel. Loving father and father-in-law of Sandy and Teresa, Merredy and Michael, Toby and Jennifer. Much loved Granddad of Matilda, Amelia, Eleanor, and Darcy. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend TED's Funeral Service to e held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay on FRIDAY 5th July 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



All ex-students are welcome to attend, especially those responsible for his grey hairs.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on July 4, 2019
