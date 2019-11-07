Home
Fay Louise PARKER

Fay Louise PARKER Notice
PARKER Fay Louise 1 November 2019

Aged 87 years

Of Anna Bay



Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Linda, and Mark. Loved Nanna of Ashleigh and Aaron, Jocelyn and Lucas, Dyllan and Ash, and Great Nanna of Nate. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend FAY's Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay, on MONDAY 11/11/19 at 11.00am. A private burial will follow.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Nov. 7, 2019
