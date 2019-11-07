|
PARKER Fay Louise 1 November 2019
Aged 87 years
Of Anna Bay
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Linda, and Mark. Loved Nanna of Ashleigh and Aaron, Jocelyn and Lucas, Dyllan and Ash, and Great Nanna of Nate. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend FAY's Funeral Service to be held in the Port Stephens Uniting Church, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay, on MONDAY 11/11/19 at 11.00am. A private burial will follow.
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Nov. 7, 2019