To be announced at a later date
A private Family Funeral will be held under the provisions of the Government Legislation.
Heather GORDON Notice
GORDON Heather 18 March 2020

Aged 89 years

Of Salamander Bay

Formerly of Anna Bay



Loving wife of Noel (Dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie (Dec'd), David (Dec'd) and Ellen, Terry and Karen, Brian and Carmel, Chris, Sharon and Neil. Dearly loved Nanna and Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her families.



A private Family Funeral will be held on THURSDAY 26 March 2020 under the provisions of the Government Legislation.



HEATHER's interment will follow at Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, 4124 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Mar. 26, 2020
