Keith UPTON

Keith UPTON Notice
UPTON Keith Passed away peacefully

2nd September 2019

Aged 93 years

Of Bobs Farm



Dearly loved husband of Freda (dec). Dearly cherished father and father-in-law of Louis and Bob, Howard and Jenni. Loving pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving grandfather to many others.



Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Keith's Life to be held in All Saint's Anglican Church, cnr Tomaree and Church Sts, Nelson Bay on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 10:30am



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Sept. 5, 2019
