LAURIE ADAM

LAURIE ADAM Notice
ADAM LAURIE Aged 85 Years

of Raymond Terrace

Beloved husband of JUNE, father and father in law of PENNY and DAVID, SIMON (dec) and PRUE, ANDREW and AMANDA, JONATHAN and ANNABEL, REBECCA and KARL. Grandpa of ANNABEL, CHARLOTTE; ELLIE, TOM, SAM; BELINDA, ALEXANDER, JEMIMA; OLIVER, MADELEINE; and MIRANDA. A loved member of the ADAM and GORDON families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Eucharist of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St John's Anglican Church, Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace on FRIDAY 18th October, 2019 at 11am.



Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Oct. 17, 2019
