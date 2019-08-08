Home
Services
LANCE L BOOTS FUNERALS
3 JOHNSON STREET
RAYMOND TERRACE, New South Wales 2324
(024) 987-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda OLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda OLSEN

Linda OLSEN Notice
OLSEN Linda Margaret Passed away peacefully 4.8.2019 Aged 66 years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Raymond Terrace Beloved wife of DAVID. Loving mother and mother-in-law of TALLA, FELICITY & GIOVANNI, ALISSA & MATT. Much loved granny to their Families. A dear sister of CAROL, BOB, DIANNE & GARRY and sister-in- law and aunt to their Families. Relatives and Friends of LINDA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this THURSDAY 8.8.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.