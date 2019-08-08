|
|
|
OLSEN Linda Margaret Passed away peacefully 4.8.2019 Aged 66 years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Raymond Terrace Beloved wife of DAVID. Loving mother and mother-in-law of TALLA, FELICITY & GIOVANNI, ALISSA & MATT. Much loved granny to their Families. A dear sister of CAROL, BOB, DIANNE & GARRY and sister-in- law and aunt to their Families. Relatives and Friends of LINDA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this THURSDAY 8.8.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in Port Stephens Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019